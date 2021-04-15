Houston man admits to exploiting minors he met online

HOUSTON – A 41-year-old Houston man admitted to coercion and enticement of a minor as well as sexual exploitation of a child, according to announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Thomas Douglas Butler was arrested on Aug. 18, 2020, and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and coercion and enticement.

Butler had met a 14-year-old girl on a social media/video chat site, prosecutors said. After grooming her through their communications, he traveled to San Antonio to pick her up and bring her to his residence in a Houston hotel, according to prosecutors.

The victim said Butler engaged in sex acts with her, provided her with alcohol on numerous occasions and gave her very little food, according to prosecutors. The girl was found on Aug. 8, 2020, and Butler was arrested.

When officials searched Butler’s hotel, several documents and electronic devices were seized, which led to the discovery of a second minor who lived out of the state. Investigators said Butler had groomed the second girl to perform sexually illicit behavior such as exposing her genitals during Skype video sessions, some of which he recorded.

Ad

Investigators said Butler coerced the girl to continue to engage in sexual activities through chats and threatened to show her parents or others close to her videos he created from Skype chats if she failed to comply.

Butler’s sentencing is set for June 24. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the coercion and enticement as well as another minimum of 15 and up to 30 years for sexual exploitation of a child. Both charges also carry potential fines of up to $250,000. He could also be ordered to pay thousands of dollars in special assessments and restitution.

Butler will remain in custody pending his hearing.

The FBI conducted the investigation.