Driver arrested for DWI after running red light, getting into crash with HPD patrol vehicle, police say

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after running a red light and getting into a crash involving an HPD patrol vehicle, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:22 a.m. at the intersection of W Airport Blvd and Fondren Road.

Investigators said the woman, who was driving a red truck, ran a red light, made a left turn and pulled out in front of an HPD patrol vehicle who had a green light. The patrol vehicle struck the truck.

The woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Her passenger, a child, was not injured in the crash.

The officers involved did not sustain any injuries in the crash.