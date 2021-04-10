Hello Kitty Cafe truck rolls into The Woodlands Saturday

This month, a popular cartoon cat is rolling into town to offer fans and foodies delectable desserts and exclusive merchandise celebrating all-things Hello Kitty.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make two pit-stops in the Houston area. On Saturday, April 10, the food truck will stop at The Woodlands Mall, near the Acorn Entrance between Macy’s and Nordstrom. Then on Saturday April, 17, the truck will make a showing at Friendswood’s Baybrook Mall. Both events will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The food truck’s menu features mini cakes, madeleines and macarons.

Merchandise for sale includes thermoses, canvas totes, mugs, T-shirts and stuffed animals.

Food truck staff will wear masks and gloves, and counters and credit card scanners will be wiped down every 30 minutes. Guests are encouraged but not required to wear a mask.

Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have visited more than 100 cities since they started selling merchandise in 2014.

Ad

For additional information, visit sanrio.com/blogs/hellokittycafe/hello-kitty-cafe-trucks.