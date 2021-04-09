Local News

12-year-old robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old was robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school, deputies said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 8100 block of Wooded Terrace Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the 12-year-old was walking home when another juvenile robbed him/her at gunpoint.

The juvenile male suspect was taken into custody.

