12-year-old robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old was robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school, deputies said.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 8100 block of Wooded Terrace Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the 12-year-old was walking home when another juvenile robbed him/her at gunpoint.
The juvenile male suspect was taken into custody.
Deputies in serviced the area and located the suspect vehicle.
