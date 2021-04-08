VIDEO: Have you seen him? Police looking for Houston robbery suspect

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by force.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, the man seen in the video is said to have followed a woman into her townhome garage and grabbed her purse.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released a video of the incident which occurred during the afternoon of Thursday, March 4 at the 3400 block of W. 12th in Houston.

In the video, the suspect can be seen leaving the passenger side of a black Mercedes Benz and presumably entering the woman’s garage.

The woman screamed and got her husband’s attention who began to run downstairs, according to the report.

The suspect then saw the woman’s husband and ran back to the Mercedes and fled the scene, empty-handed.

According to Houston Police, the woman believes the suspects may have followed her home from the bank where she had had just withdrew money.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.