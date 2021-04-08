5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, April 8

Here are things to know for Thursday, April 8:

1. 5 victims found in human smuggling operation in north Houston, police say

Houston police spent hours Wednesday afternoon in and out of a house that they believed people were held against their will. Officials said ICE was called to the scene.

Officials left the scene before 2 p.m. with two suspects in custody and five victims of suspected human smuggling.

Police were called out around 8:30 a.m. by a woman believed to be in her 20s. She reported that she was being held against her will.

Read more.

2. Skeletal remains discovered in east Houston field, police say

Police are investigating after skeletal bones were found in a field in east Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police said two people were jogging when they discovered a pile of skeletal remains in a field in the 9600 block of North Green River Drive.

Ad

Officials said the bones appear to be human remains, but that has not yet been confirmed by medical examiners.

Officials said only two remains have been found, so they’re searching for more.

Read more.

3. NRG Community Vaccination site to remain open for 4 more weeks, Hidalgo says

After receiving requests for an extension from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mayor Sylvester Turner and other officials, FEMA and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have agreed to extend the duration of the vaccination site at NRG.

Hidalgo shared a tweet Tuesday saying the agencies had agreed to allow the site to remain active for four more weeks.

“Sylvester Turner and I asked, and they delivered,” Hidalgo said in the tweet. “Our NRG operation continues breaking records in delivering vaccines. Let’s keep a good thing going.”

Ad

Read more.

4. Fort Bend ISD board members during historic safety meeting text “...we are fooling around! Lol”

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage last summer, months away from a vaccine, there were many sides to the argument of whether or not schools should reopen for students. Compelling points of views were made and seen at various school board meetings in our area.

The concept of returning back to campus became the biggest decision for school boards.

However, at the FBISD virtual meeting back on Sept. 2 when that topic was being discussed, the actions of the board were out of the public’s eye despite Superintendent Charles Dupre announcing at the beginning that one of “the hallmarks in Fort Bend ISD is transparency in decision making.”

Ad

What KPRC 2 Investigates uncovered was board members cracking jokes, admitting to having troubles focusing, silencing the public’s “noise” and doing completely unrelated business during one of the most significant board meetings in the district’s history.

Read more.

5. Nike suspends Deshaun Watson endorsement over sexual misconduct allegations, report says

Nike said Wednesday it has suspended its endorsement of NFL star Deshaun Watson, a CNBC report says.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by 22 women, all represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Ad

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement to the network.

Beats by Dre has followed Nike, telling KPRC 2 News, “We have moved on from our relationship with Deshaun Watson.”

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in