Reward increases to $15,000 for information in deadly hit-and-run of woman near Galleria

HOUSTON – An increased reward up to $15,000 is being offered for information on a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident near the Galleria in December, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.

The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for the deadly hit-and-run.

READ: Search for hit-and-run driver after 63-year-old woman killed near Galleria area

Police said the victim was crossing the eastbound lanes when they were struck by a vehicle in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road on Dec. 17. Police said the vehicle was seen leaving the scene and the driver failed to stop and render aid to the victim.

Police said the victim suffered major injuries, and died as a result of the collision.

Ad

Search for hit and run driver

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.