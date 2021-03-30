Houston man who sex trafficked 14-year-old girl sentenced to 25 years in prison

HOUSTON – A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Trevien Thomas, aka Triggah, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor on Jan. 6.

On March 23, 2016, officials say Thomas picked up a 14-year-old girl in Dallas and brought her to Houston. Court officials say after pistol-whipping the teenager when she tried to leave, Thomas held her at several motels in the Houston area against her will and created commercial sex advertisements of her. Officials say he then forced the minor to engage in commercial sex acts with multiple adult men over the course of five days.

Thomas collected and kept all the proceeds, according to court documents.

On March 28, 2016, officials say Thomas left the girl alone in a motel room, at which time she was able to escape.

At the hearing, the court heard a statement from the victim’s mother and sister as well as letters from the victim and others detailing the emotional, physical and financial impact of what Thomas did.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted that Thomas lured an emotionally injured girl to Houston to engage in prostitution. The court further noted the victim suffered substantially during the time Thomas held her. He was ordered to serve 15 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with requirements restricting his access to children and the internet.

Thomas will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.