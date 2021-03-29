Houston police need public’s help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is requesting the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., two unknown male suspects robbed someone at gunpoint in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive in Houston.

Investigators said the victim had his back turned to the suspects when they approached him. One suspect threatened the victim with a weapon and the pair proceeded to rob the victim. They took his money and personal belongings.

Following the robbery, the suspects got into a small black SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, being driven by a third suspect and fled the area in an unknown direction of travel, according to investigators.

The public can report information at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.