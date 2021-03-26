VIDEO: Man fights off knife-wielding robbery suspect at ATM in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video trying to rob a man at a bank’s ATM.

The incident, which happened on Jan. 29, shows a man with a hoodie on exit his vehicle and approach a victim at an ATM machine located at 11000 South Sam Houston Pkwy.

Video from the confrontation shows the victim kick, punch and pull off the suspect’s hoodie, which exposed his face.

The suspect, who police say was holding a knife, fleed the scene in a Ford Escape.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-521-4600.