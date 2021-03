HOUSTON – Houston police and fighters said they have rescued a man that jumped a fence, climbed a latter and hijacked a crane in downtown Houston Friday.

Officers said they were called to the scene around 3 a.m. due to “suspicious activity.” The man has not moved and is lying in the crane, which is about 15 stories up. He hasn’t made any threats, police said.

According to police, they tried to contact him through radio, but were unsuccessful.

SWAT rescued the man from the crane around 6:13 a.m.