Gov. Greg Abbott requests extension of NRG vaccination site from FEMA

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has joined Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in asking FEMA for an extension on the vaccination super-site at NRG.

According to a news release by Abbott, he and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) asked FEMA for extensions for the NRG site as well as the federally supported vaccination sites in Arlington and Dallas.

“Originally launched in February, these federal pilot sites are based at E-Sports Stadium, Fair Park, and NRG Stadium, and are part of a joint effort to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas,” the release read.

On top of asking for the extension on the already-existing sites in Texas, the TDEM submitted a request to establish a new site at the Alamodome in San Antonio, which FEMA denies, according to the release.

Abbott’s announcement comes days after Hidalgo and Turner submitted their own letter asking for an extension of the NRG vaccination site through at least May. FEMA has yet to respond to the requests.