Turner to testify on Capitol Hill about power grid failure during winter storm

WASHINGTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to go before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee to testify as a witness for a hearing about the power grid failures that happened during last month’s winter storm.

The hearing, called by U.S. Rep Lizzie Fletcher (D-Houston), will take a look at the statewide failures during the storm.

A spokesperson for Fletcher said Turner’s position of leadership and first-hand experience and background during the crisis is why he was chosen as a witness.

Other witnesses will include former Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Bill Magness and Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Click2houston.com will plan to offer a live stream of the event.