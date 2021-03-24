HCSO: Man dies after being struck by vehicle while fleeing from deputies in northwest Harris County

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

A man is dead Wednesday afternoon after a family disturbance in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies responded to a family violence call after 1 p.m. on the 5750 block of Greenhouse Road.

Upon arrival, the suspect fled on foot and then he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, officials said.

