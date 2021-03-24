Ex-DPS trooper now faces federal civil rights charges in connection with rape case

Lee Boykin, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting two separate victims while on duty, officials said.

HOUSTON – A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a former DPS trooper who is accused of sexually assaulting two people while on duty.

Lee Ray Boykin Jr., 32, of Spring, is accused of depriving the victims of their right to bodily integrity, carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence and destruction, alteration or falsification of records.

According to prosecutors, the first attack happened on Aug. 3, 2020. Boykin pulled up behind the victim at a Texaco station and told her she had outstanding warrants, prosecutors said. He ordered her into his vehicle and drove her to a secluded area and forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to prosecutors.

Officials said the second attack happened four days later. According to prosecutors, Boykin pulled the victim over, and after giving her a written warning, told her to get into his patrol vehicle. He took the victim to the same secluded area he took the first victim and told her she had outstanding warrants and he would take her to jail if she did not perform oral sex, prosecutors said. Afterward, the woman said he put his hand on his weapon and told the victim to run, according to court records.

Authorities are asking that any other potential victims please come forward.

If convicted, Boykin could face up to life in prison.