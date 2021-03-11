Deputy shoots suspect while serving search warrant in Galveston, authorities say

GALVESTON, Texas – A deputy shot a suspect while serving a narcotics search warrant Thursday in Galveston, authorities said.

The deputy shot the suspect, the Galveston Sheriff’s Office said, when the suspect brandished a weapon. The shooting happened on 51st and S1/2 in Galveston. There’s no word on when it happened.

The person who was shot was transported to UTMB. There’s no word on the person’s injuries or condition yet.

The scene is being turned over to Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.