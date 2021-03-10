Kia recalls 308,000 vehicle’s due to potential fire hazard

Kia is issuing a recall for nearly 308,000 SUVs and sedans that could catch fire.

The recall includes some Sportages made between 2017 and 2021 and Cadenzas built between 2017 and 2019.

There’s a risk that some of the electronics under the hood could short circuit resulting in overheating and a fire. Until fixed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends parking outside and away from structures.

Kia will notify the owners of affected vehicles by mail beginning April 30th. You can also go to NHTSA and enter your VIN to find out if your car is included in the recall.

Repairs, when they are available, will be free.