Ask 2: Who is responsible for wrapping pipes at a rental property?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who is responsible for wrapping pipes at a rental property?

Answer: It depends on the lease contract.

Landlords, especially in apartment complexes and condominiums, are responsible for making winter weather preparations before a freeze event occurs, such as pipe wrapping and winterizing. If pipes freeze and they burst, it is the landlord’s responsibility to fix the pipes and pay for all damages.

According to the Houston Apartment Association, renter’s insurance usually covers water damage from burst pipes and their property inside the rental home.

