Picos Mexican restaurant receives threats of calling immigration after mask rule still enforced, reports say

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks in San Antonio. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As March 10 approaches, business owners across Texas have started to give statements regarding their mask policy following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that the statewide mandate will be lifted.

Picos, a Mexican restaurant in Houston, is just one of many businesses that will still require its customers to wear masks.

Since making the announcement, Picos has reportedly received hateful messages on social media as well as threats of calling ICE on its staff, co-owner Monica Richards told the Texas Tribune.

“People don’t understand unless you’re in our business what it felt like, how hard it was to go through everything we went through during COVID. For people to be negative toward us for trying to remain safe, so that this doesn’t continue to happen, just makes zero sense to us,” Richards said according to the Texas Tribune.

In response to threats made against the restaurant’s staff, several people online have shown an outpour of support to Picos Restaurant.

“We are so grateful for the support! We can’t thank our loyal clientele enough! And all new customers who came in this weekend! We are so appreciative of every gesture large and small made for our staff! We will always be here for you,” Picos wrote on Facebook.

