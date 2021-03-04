Here’s what you can expect during spring break at the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – If you’re planning a staycation in the Houston area during spring break, the Houston Zoo may be a fun stop for the family.

What can you look forward to?

From March 13-21, the Houston Zoo will expand its hours of operation by one hour, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m., with the last entry at 5 p.m.

TXU Energy will also present Prehistoric Beasts, which will offer guests an opportunity to take an up-close look at the giant predators that once roamed the earth, according to the Houston Zoo. The exhibit will feature a dozen animatronic prehistoric creatures, like an eight-foot-tall terror bird, a saber-toothed tiger and T-Rex’s larger cousin Giganotosaurus.

The Houston Zoo said its health and safety guidelines are still in effect after the governor announced the ending of the statewide mask order and reopening Texas. Zoo officials said all visitors 10 years and older are required to wear a face mask. Proper social distancing is encouraged. Zoo staff are continuously cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and free hand sanitizer is available throughout the zoo.