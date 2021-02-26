VIDEO: Duo assaults man during motel robbery in north Houston, police say

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man connected to a motel robbery that left one man injured in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

The aggravated robbery was reported at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a motel located in the 100 block of West Cavalcade.

Police said the victim was staying at the hotel and stated that he had met a woman the prior night and recognized her as she was knocking on his door. Police said the victim opened the door and a man suddenly appeared, struck him in the head several times and then grabbed his wallet.

During the incident, police said the suspect’s gun slipped out of his hand and fell outside of the room to the ground floor.

The man and woman fled the scene in an unknown direction, leaving the victim with a laceration to his head.

Investigators said the woman has been identified and charges are currently pending.

Detectives are still searching for the identity of the man, who police described as a Black male, possibly known as Lola, 20 to 25 years old, 5′7 to 5′9 and 120 to 140 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification or arrest of the male suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.