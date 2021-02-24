Shooting victim found dead in dumpster in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Someone found a shooting victim dead in a dumpster Wednesday morning in west Houston, authorities say.
Houston police said someone found the body in the 7200 block of Harwin Drive about 10:20 a.m.
Homicide detectives are investigating a body found at the 7200 block of Harwin Drive about 10:20 a.m. Initial indications are the person was shot. Witnesses reported finding the body in a dumpster.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2021
