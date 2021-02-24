75ºF

Shooting victim found dead in dumpster in west Houston, police say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – Someone found a shooting victim dead in a dumpster Wednesday morning in west Houston, authorities say.

Houston police said someone found the body in the 7200 block of Harwin Drive about 10:20 a.m.

