SNAP recipients can use food benefits to purchase hot foods, ready-to-eat meals in Texas

TEXAS – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval for SNAP recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals due to the severe weather in Texas.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“As we continue to recover from this winter storm, the state is ensuring that Texans in need have access to hot food to feed their families,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approving this waiver.”

SNAP recipients can purchase these foods at grocery stores that accept SNAP benefits all throughout Texas, according to a press release.

Foods like rotisserie chickens and deli foods can be used by SNAP recipients.

“We’re doing everything we can for Texans who were affected by this extreme winter storm,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner. “These added federal flexibilities will go a long way in helping SNAP clients feed their families.”

SNAP recipients can buy these foods until the end of March, according to officials.