HPD: Man injured in shooting in west Houston

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that occured Friday in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood.

At about 5 a.m. on Friday, Houston police officers responded to a drive-by shooting reported at or near an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Hayes Road. On arrival, officers were told that a man was struck multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition via a private vehicle.

The man, identified as Stephen Wayne Maeweather, 29, is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators and officers did not locate visible signs of a crime scene during a canvass in the neighborhood. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.