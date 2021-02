A KPRC 2 viewer shared this image of smoke and flames shooting from the roof of a hotel in north Houston on Feb. 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a hotel fire in north Houston Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD was dispatched at 3:37 p.m. to the Quality Suites in the 15000 block of Vantage Parkway East, near North Sam Houston Parkway East.

The cause of the fire or the name of the hotel is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters at the scene said it appears the hotel was undergoing renovations and was vacant at the time of the fire.