Houstonians step up to help group home left in cold, dark by winter storm

HOUSTON – Houstonians are once again coming together to help one another in a time of crisis.

Residents at a senior living center lost power Monday. Now, they are no longer in their cold, dark building. Jonte Rollins, executive director of Noah’s House in southwest Houston, said her heart is warmed by the generosity of Houstonians.

On Monday night, KPRC 2 reported that 44 people at the center were among the more than 1 million Houstonians who are without power. The residents all have intellectual disabilities.

“It was cold last night,” said Robert Howells, one of the residents. “That snow yesterday, God! Out of this world.”

The group home is also without water.

Rollins said Tuesday was looking much brighter. She said a hotel near Hobby Airport opened its doors to them so everyone could stay warm. The staff made a few trips in their two vans to get all the residents to the hotel safely.

“Now, of course, we have to feed them in the hotel and find open places and food delivery options and that sort of thing, but at least they’re going to be safe and they’re going to be warm,” Rollins said.

Claudia Fernandez dropped off bags of groceries Tuesday. She said she felt compelled to help.

“We actually saw it in the news last night, and I said, ‘We’ll be there first thing in the morning,’ so that’s why we’re here,” Fernandez said.

A Katy family let Noah’s House borrow a generator until its power is restored. Rollins said they could use food donations to feed the residents and also help from an emergency plumber.