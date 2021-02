HOUSTON – A man was stabbed to death in northwest Harris County Friday, deputies said.

Deputies said the stabbing happened at a home in the 1100 block of Progreso Drive around midnight.

According to authorities, a woman at the scene was detained as investigators tried to figure out what happened.

Several children were inside the home at the time, investigators said. Deputies said they were first called to the scene for a welfare check.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.