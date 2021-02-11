Tackle your Taxes: All of the places you can get your taxes done for FREE

HOUSTON – Free tax centers to help individuals and families with their tax returns are usually bustling this time of year. Thanks to COVID, those volunteer tax services had to change up their routine. Help is still available, but this year, you’ll have to make an appointment with one of these organizations.

Baker Ripley Neighborhood Tax Centers

Where: 11 locations in Harris and Montgomery County

When: Some centers are open seven days a week, by appointment only.

Eligibility requirement: Families and individuals earning up to $58,000.

How: Schedule your in-person appointment here.

You can also schedule virtual tax help here.

AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide

Where: Multiple locations in the Houston area.

When: Most sites are open a couple of days per week, by appointment only.

Eligibility requirement: No restrictions. Anyone can get help.

How: Schedule your in-person or virtual appointment here or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669). Requests for service will be routed to local volunteers based on the taxpayer’s zip code.

IRS Free File

If your adjusted gross income is $72,000 or less, you can take advantage of IRS Free File. The program is a partnership between the government and name-brand tax prep sites like TurboTax, TaxAct and TaxSlayer. People who qualify can use those products without paying anything. Some 70% of Americans qualify for Free File.