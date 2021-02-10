Houston BIPOC businesses getting a million-dollar boost

HOUSTON – BIPOC businesses in Houston will be getting a nice shot in the arm, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Comcast announced Tuesday.

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will provide $5 million in grants to hundreds of small businesses across the country owned by Black people, indigenous people, and people of color (BIPOC).

The fund is benefitting five cities nationwide. Houston is one of those cities.

“Many of our businesses - small businesses and businesses of color - have been hard hit due to this pandemic, and the fact that (Comcast is) stepping up through this initiative to help out these businesses will not only benefit the businesses but also will for the employees,” Turner said.

To be eligible for the $10,000-dollar grant, businesses located in Harris or Fort Bend Counties will need to have been in operation for a minimum of three years and have between one and 25 employees. The application process will take place March 1 to 14, with recipients awarded in May.

“While we know no single organization can solve historic and systemic inequities overnight, Comcast is committed to taking tangible actions that can drive long-term, impactful change,” said Michael Bybee, Comcast’s director of external communications.

In total, Houston BIPOC businesses will receive $1 million in aid from the program. Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia are the other cities benefitting from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.

“I highly encourage small businesses that are in the most financial need to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” Turner said. “All of last week, we talked about putting forth different strategies and initiatives that would be very directional to meeting the needs of various people within our city. This particular program does just that.”

More information about the program can be found on Comcast RISE’s website.

You can watch a replay of the news conference below: