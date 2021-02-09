Some Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

HOUSTON – Pharmacies at select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Texas will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine soon.

The retailer announced Tuesday that stores will receive allotments of the vaccines from the federal government and that an emphasis will be placed on locations that reach customers with limited access to health care services.

People can make appointments on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites when doses are available.

More information, including a list of stores in Texas that will be administering the vaccine, can be found here.