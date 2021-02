Fort Bend County Judge KP George to make major announcement about COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George will announce an additional shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to the Fort Bend County Health Department Hub Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Items such as registration, vaccine logistics, and additional protocols for Fort Bend County residents will be addressed by the judge.

KPRC 2 will be live streaming the event here.

To learn more about the current COVID-19 efforts in Fort Bend County, visit https://www.fbchealth.org/