20-year-old Texarkana man added to Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list

Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, has been added to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who they say is wanted for multiple crimes, including murder.

Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking and intimidation and a probation violation and has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Thompson violated his probation and fled his last known address in Texarkana in August 2020, authorities said. Since then, police said he has been involved in multiple shootings, including one that ended in a person’s death on Jan 12.

According to his wanted bulletin, Thomson has an extensive criminal history, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, terroristic threat, stalking, domestic battery and harassment.

Thompson is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Authorities described Thompson as a violent criminal who also has ties to the Dallas Metroplex area. Police said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to Thompson’s arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.