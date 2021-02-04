Ask 2: What are the rules when backing out of a parking spot in a parking lot?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Lisa Matranga asked, “What are the rules about pulling out of a parking spot in a parking lot?”

Answer: According to E-Z Driving School, you must wait until traffic clears, and make sure there are no pedestrians behind you to begin backing out. This means the cars passing behind you have the right of way. This holds true unless a driver stops and waves you on to continue backing out.

Keep these pointers in mind too: