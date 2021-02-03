Have you seen him? Authorities search for man accused of fatally shooting friend during argument

Noah Brown-Lewis has been charged with murder after deputies say he fatally shot a friend during an argument on Dec. 4, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON – A man accused of killing his friend during an argument is on the run after being charged with murder, according to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force.

Noah Brown-Lewis, also known as “Nolo,” has been charged with murder for the death of James Christopher Garrett.

Investigators said on Dec. 4, Brown-Lewis, 37, and Garrett both arrived at a home in the 9700 block of South Hanworth at the same time. Witnesses told officials that the two got into a heated argument, which they said was normal for the two friends to do, according to investigators.

During the argument, Brown-Lewis pulled out a handgun and shot Garret several times, killing him before leaving the residents, investigators said.

Brown-Lewis is believed to still be in the Houston area, investigators said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Brown-Lewis’s arrest.