‘Trying to get me killed’: Ocasio-Cortez tells Cruz to resign over his ‘role’ in Capitol riot

HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) told U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Thursday there is “no common ground” to work together legislatively after his “role” in the Capitol riot earlier this month and urged him to resign.

“You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” part of a tweet by Ocasio-Cortez read. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

This message came after Cruz responded, “Fully agree,” to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, calling for an investigation into Robinhood’s decision to halt the purchase of GameStop stock.

Cruz reportedly responded to Ocasio-Cortez: “You know, there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It’s, it’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.”

While she said she was open to working with other GOP on the retail-trading battle, Ocasio-Cortez singled out Cruz for not apologizing for “serious physical and mental harm” that police, custodial workers and members of Congress suffered during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet. “This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas,” she wrote.

In total, five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the riot. Two other officers have since died by suicide, according to reports.