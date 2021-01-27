Chambers County to open coronavirus vaccine pre-registration Wednesday

ANAHUAC, Texas – Chambers County officials will open pre-registration for coronavirus vaccine appointments Wednesday.

A post on the county’s Facebook page said a link would be made available to the public at 1 p.m. People can also call 409-267-2460. The phone line will not be answered until 1 p.m., officials said.

Officials said people who can secure an appointment to get the vaccine will get it on Thursday, but the location will not be released to the public.

Registration is required to receive the shot. Walkups or drive-ups will not be accepted.

The county does not have a waitlist, officials said.