Police searching for answers after man killed in drive-by shooting

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help following a drive-by shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 500 block of N. Sam Houston Pkwy West, police said.

According to authorities, Brian Jordan was heading westbound when an unknown person, possibly driving a black SUV, pulled up next to Jordan’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds.

Jordan was hit multiple times, causing him to crash his vehicle, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Police and Jordan’s family are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the shooter to please come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the gunman’s identifications and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.