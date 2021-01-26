Assisted living facility evacuated, 3 transported after fire breaks out, officials say

HOUSTON – Cy-Fair firefighters evacuated an assisted living facility after a fire broke out Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters said the facility, located on Copperbrook Drive near West Road, had nine residents and two staff members inside when the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m.

Cy-Fair Firefighters responded within minutes and arrived to a smoky and dangerous scene.

“There was a staff member and a resident inside the structure, trapped inside calling for help,” said Cy-Fair Fire Department Public Information Officer, Daniel Arizpe. Firefighters went into rescue mode, surged inside the building, and found the staff member and resident. “The staff member got out by her own will and with assistance by firefighters. Firefighters rescued that one patient from inside the home who was wheelchair-bound,” said Arizpe.

The resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said. Cy-Fair Fire Department said the two staff members were also transported to the hospital, as a precaution. The staff members have since been released.

Workers for the facility said displaced residents will be taken to a sister facility during repairs.

Retirement Center Management issued a statement Tuesday afternoon about the fire, saying their team took immediate action to keep residents and staff safe. The entire statement is below:

“Autumn Grove Cottages at Copperfield evacuated all team members and residents early Tuesday morning due to a 1-alarm fire isolated to a small common area restroom. Upon smelling smoke team members immediately called 911 and followed the proper fire evacuation protocol. There are no reported injuries.

“Team members carefully escorted residents to safety, and residents were then transported to a sister community in the Houston area. Out of an abundance of caution, one resident and two team members were transported to a local hospital for observation.

“The community is currently in the process of notifying families as well as ensuring all residents have everything they need for proper care until the assessment is complete and residents can return to their home.

“Autumn Grove Cottages is extremely thankful for a responsive team that took immediate action to keep our residents and team members safe, as well as the timely response and assistance of the Cy-Fair FireDepartment.”