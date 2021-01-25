Man found rendering aid to shooting victim arrested in connection with his death

HOUSTON – Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of another man near East Downtown.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday at a residence on Hadley Street between Live Oak Street and Nagle Street, police said.

Officers were called out to the scene for a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they said they found Donald Glen Jones, 34, rendering aid to 49-year-old Kevin Verdine, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they took over trying to render aid until paramedics arrived, but Verdine was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further questioning, authorities identified Jones as the main suspect in the shooting. He was subsequently arrested and charged with murder in connection with Verdine’s death.