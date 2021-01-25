Galveston County to open vaccine registration Monday morning

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Galveston County Health officials said registration for the next round of COVID-19 vaccines will open on Monday morning.

The county said details on how to registered will be shared at www.gchd.org/covidvaccine and @GCHDinfo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Monday morning.

Currently, only health care professionals and those in Phase 1B (people 65 and older or those 18 and older with certain medical conditions) are being vaccinated.

Vaccines will be administered at the Galveston County Health District in Texas City.

This story will be updated as Galveston County officials provide more information.