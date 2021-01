HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating what led a man to lay down in the middle of the road moments before he was hit and killed in northeast Houston Thursday.

The deadly incident happened on Laura Koppe and Sultan around 9 p.m., officers said.

According to investigators, bystanders tried to get the man out of the street but were unsuccessful.

Police said the driver swerved to miss the man but still ended up running him over.

The driver is not expected to face charges in the incident.