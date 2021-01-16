Regional Amber Alert issued for missing Houston baby

Anyla Benjamin (left) and Lashea Benjamin (right) are seen in these images released Jan. 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – A regional Amber Alert was issued Friday for a missing Houston baby.

Authorities said 3-month-old Anyla Benjamin is believed to have been taken by her biological mother, 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin.

Lashea Benjamin is wanted on a charge of injury to a child under 15, authorities said.

Authorities said Lashea Benjamin was last seen near the intersection of MLK and East Orem about 1 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Lashea or Anyla Benjamin is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600.