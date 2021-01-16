45ºF

Regional Amber Alert issued for missing Houston baby

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Anyla Benjamin (left) and Lashea Benjamin (right) are seen in these images released Jan. 15, 2021. (Texas Center for the Missing)

HOUSTON – A regional Amber Alert was issued Friday for a missing Houston baby.

Authorities said 3-month-old Anyla Benjamin is believed to have been taken by her biological mother, 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin.

Lashea Benjamin is wanted on a charge of injury to a child under 15, authorities said.

Authorities said Lashea Benjamin was last seen near the intersection of MLK and East Orem about 1 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Lashea or Anyla Benjamin is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600.

