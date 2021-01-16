Regional Amber Alert issued for missing Houston baby

HOUSTON – A regional Amber Alert was issued Friday for a missing Houston baby.
Authorities said 3-month-old Anyla Benjamin is believed to have been taken by her biological mother, 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin.
Lashea Benjamin is wanted on a charge of injury to a child under 15, authorities said.
Authorities said Lashea Benjamin was last seen near the intersection of MLK and East Orem about 1 p.m. Friday.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Lashea or Anyla Benjamin is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600.