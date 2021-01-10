Houston Health Department: Some COVID-19 testing sites closed Sunday due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather, Houston’s Curative COVID-19 testing site will close at 11 a.m. Sunday, the Houston Health Department announced on Twitter.
Curative will notify those impacted by the closure, the Houston Health Department wrote.
A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through Texas Sunday, dropping a mix of rain and snow across the Lone Star State. You can get the latest weather updates on Click2houston.com’s weather page.
NEW: Due to inclement weather, all Houston @Curative #COVID19 testing sites are closing for the day at 11 a.m. The company is notifying patients. #hounews— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 10, 2021