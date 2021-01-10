36ºF

Local News

Houston Health Department: Some COVID-19 testing sites closed Sunday due to inclement weather

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Houston, local, coronavirus, weather
A sample is collected at a Texas Division of Emergency Management free COVID-19 testing site at Minute Maid Park Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Houston. The newly opened mega site, which has eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes, has the ability to process 2,000 tests per day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A sample is collected at a Texas Division of Emergency Management free COVID-19 testing site at Minute Maid Park Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Houston. The newly opened mega site, which has eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes, has the ability to process 2,000 tests per day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Due to inclement weather, Houston’s Curative COVID-19 testing site will close at 11 a.m. Sunday, the Houston Health Department announced on Twitter.

Curative will notify those impacted by the closure, the Houston Health Department wrote.

A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through Texas Sunday, dropping a mix of rain and snow across the Lone Star State. You can get the latest weather updates on Click2houston.com’s weather page.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: