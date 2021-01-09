Teenager killed, 3 others injured in shooting outside southeast Houston daiquiri shop, police say

HOUSTON – A shooting outside a daiquiri shop early Saturday left one person dead and three wounded in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a daiquiri shop the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers found two people injured at the scene. One person was shot in the shoulder and the other in the torso and back. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A victim suffering a gunshot wound to the leg sought help at a nearby fire station while another shooting victim sought treatment for a gunshot wound at an area hospital.

One of the aforementioned victims, identified only as a 16-year-old male, died from his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

Investigators believe a disturbance drew a large crowd to the parking lot outside the shop. At some point, someone fired a gun into the air. Afterward, several more shots rang out and four people were struck by gunfire. Witnesses told officers they saw one individual at the door of the shop shooting out toward the parking lot.

Police are checking surveillance footage. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.