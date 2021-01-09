Mega Million jackpot rises $520 million

HOUSTON – Hundreds flocked to stores across the Houston area Friday night to purchase a Mega Millions ticket in hopes of winning the $520 million grand prize. The possibilities of winning the grand prize had folks dreaming up how they would spend the newly acquired cash.

“Buy a house, live my life, third pick up some woman and live my dreams,” said Abdul Khaiyat.

Others had more modest plans for their winnings.

“We’ve been pretty thrifty with our money so we’re pretty well set. We just try to see how much good we can do,’” said David Kniess.

The drawing took place Friday night.

The winning numbers: 3-6-16-18-58-11.