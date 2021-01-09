Have you seen them? Police searching for 2 men accused of punching, robbing man outside northwest Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division asked for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery with bodily injury.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 11, 2020 at around 9:15 pm, at a convenience store parking lot located in the 5000 block of Gessner Road, according to a release.

The victim told investigators an unknown male approached him and unexpectedly punched him, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The suspect then reached down and removed everything from his pockets, taking his money. Another man picked up the remainder of the items and walked away.

A few minutes later, the men returned, hit the victim again and searched his pockets once more before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance footage of the incident in an attempt to locate the men.

One suspect is described as a bald, Black male with a large build. During the robbery, he wore colored pants and a maroon shirt. The other suspect, seen wearing a red shirt at the time of the incident, is described as Black male with a large build.No additional suspect information was provided.

The public can report information at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.