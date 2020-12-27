Houston police searching for man who shot victim after buying shoes with counterfeit money

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at approximately 8:45 pm, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle at an apartment complex located on the 700 block of Janisch Rd.

According to investigators, the victim had placed an ad online to sell a pair of shoes and was waiting for the person, only known as Vic, who had agreed to purchase them. Vic arrived at the location and paid for the shoes in counterfeit money. When the seller noticed that the money was not real, he confronted Vic about it. Vic then pulled out a handgun and shot the man as he sat in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Vic forced the victim out of his car, got into the driver’s seat, and sped off.

The vehicle was located the next day in the 4000 block of Lelay Circle.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a tan complexion, about 25 years of age possibly weighing 140 pounds, standing approximately 5′8″-5′10″ tall, with a small afro.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. The public can report information at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.