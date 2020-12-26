Parking dispute ends in fatal shooting, deputies say

One man is dead following a dispute over parking in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This all unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the cul-de-sac of a neighborhood on Sawgrass Ridge Lane near Grovedale Drive, authorities said.

Deputies said they were called out to the scene by the shooter, Jamile Grimble, who has driven to a nearby truck stop to call 911. Authorities said Grimble told them he had been involved in a shooting and was turning himself in.

When they arrived, HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said deputies found the victim, Roderick Livingstone suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Livingstone was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned that the street was crowded and Grimble had gotten into a dispute with neighbors over where to park. Grimble had been approached by several men, including Livingston, who he said were armed with handguns, deputies said.

Grimble told deputies he was in fear of being shot, so he fired in self-defense, hitting Livingston. Deputies identified Paul Jones as another man involved in the dispute and took his statement.

Authorities determined that Jones fired a weapon at Grimble. Surveillance video from the area also contradicted the statement Jones gave authorities, so he was subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said Jones’ girlfriend, Kati Mack, was also charged with tampering with evidence after they learned she had tried to hide the firearms used by Jones and Livingston.

The Homicide portion of the investigation related to the shooting is being referred to a grand jury at this time. Grimble has not been charged.