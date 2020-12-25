Special delivery: Houston firefighters deliver baby girl on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters delivered a baby girl Christmas Eve at the home of a family who called for emergency assistance.
A team from the Houston Fire Department responded to a call Thursday night. As the firefighters with Engine 5 were waiting for an ambulance, they handled the delivery of the baby girl themselves.
The Houston Fire Department shared a photo of the incredible moment on Twitter.
On Christmas Eve 2020, at 2222 hours, the crew of HFD Engine 5 delivered a healthy baby girl at a couple’s home while waiting for an ambulance. (Picture posted with permission of family.) Thanks for photo, Andy Williamson. pic.twitter.com/CY1ORCG7eF— Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) December 25, 2020