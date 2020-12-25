60ºF

Special delivery: Houston firefighters deliver baby girl on Christmas Eve

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters delivered a baby girl Christmas Eve at the home of a family who called for emergency assistance.

A team from the Houston Fire Department responded to a call Thursday night. As the firefighters with Engine 5 were waiting for an ambulance, they handled the delivery of the baby girl themselves.

The Houston Fire Department shared a photo of the incredible moment on Twitter.

