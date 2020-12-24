Loaded firearms, several narcotics seized while serving warrant at Tomball home, officials say

Justin Jimenez, 25, has been charged with with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Money Laundering, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Evading Arrest.

HOUSTON – Several loaded firearms, pounds of marijuana and other narcotics seized from a felon while a felony warrant was being served on Tuesday, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Special Operations Unit.

Justin Jimenez, 25, has been charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana, money laundering and evading arrest.

Constable deputies responded to a residence in the 21800 block of Hemlock Park to execute a felony want on Jimenez.

He was wanted for evading in a motor vehicle after evading deputies on two previous occasions while on his motorcycle, officials said. During the serving of the warrant, deputies seized seven loaded firearms, 15 pounds of Marijuana, four grams of Xanax, two grams of Psilocybin and a large amount of cash.

Jimenez was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.